Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Italy, attend G20 meetings

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Italy from Jun 27 to Jul 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Jun 26).

During the five-day working visit, Dr Balakrishnan will attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The meeting in Rome will be co-chaired by Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the US Department of State, ministers at the meeting will discuss ways to sustain pressure on Islamic State remnants in Iraq and Syria, and to counter Islamic State networks elsewhere.

Dr Balakrishnan will then attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Foreign and Development Joint Ministerial Session, and the Development Ministerial Session in Matera in southern Italy.

He will attend these meetings at the invitation of Mr di Maio in Italy's capacity as the G20 Presidency, said MFA.

"Singapore is Convenor of the Global Governance Group, which comprises 30 small- and medium-sized members of the United Nations and contributes regularly to G20 discussion," added the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The G20 meetings will focus on strengthening multilateralism, global governance, food security and sustainable recovery in developing countries, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said MFA.

Dr Balakrishnan will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. He will be accompanied by officials from MFA.

The minister's trip to Italy follows his official visit to Hanoi from Jun 20 to Jun 23, during which Singapore and Vietnam discussed ways to prepare for the resumption of business travel and travel to "selected tourist sites".

