Man arrested after S$16,900 taken from VivoCity restaurant

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a safe containing about S$16,900 in cash was taken from a restaurant in VivoCity.

The police said they were alerted to a case of housebreaking at 8.40am on Monday (Aug 26).

"A safe containing cash amounting to around S$16,900 was purportedly stolen," said the police.

A safe containing about S$16,900 in cash was taken from a restaurant in VivoCity. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

About S$14,000 in cash was recovered. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The man was arrested later that day. About S$14,000 in cash was recovered, said the police.

The suspect will be charged on Wednesday with housebreaking and theft by night.

If found guilty, he could be fined and jailed for between two and 14 years.



The police advised members of the public not to keep large sums of cash and valuables in commercial premises, to secure doors and openings before leaving such premises and to install burglar alarms and other security aids to cover access points into the premises.