VJC student who tested positive for COVID-19 is linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Victoria Junior College (VJC) student who tested positive for COVID-19 last week has been linked to the COVID-19 cluster at Changi Airport.

The student - identified as Case 62941 - had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day as two other cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (May 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our epidemiological investigations have found that Case 629419 is linked to the Case 62873 cluster," MOH said.

"She was likely to have been infected while she was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3."

STUDENT VISITED RAFFLES MEDICAL AND KOPITIAM AT TERMINAL 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH said the student had been to Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Apr 23 and 30 and May 3. She also visited Kopitiam on May 3.

The food court was frequented on May 3 by two other cases in the Changi Airport cluster. They are: Case 62942, a safety coordinator who works at Terminal 3, as well as Case 62945, an aviation officer who works at Terminals 1 and 3.

Cases 62942 and 62945 tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7. The latter is fully vaccinated.

Basement 2 of Terminal 3 - where Kopitiam is located - has been closed temporarily since Monday after several COVID-19 cases visited outlets there, according to airport authorities.

Advertisement

There are now 18 cases linked to the Changi Airport cluster, including the VJC student.

Case 62873, an 88-year-old airport cleaner who tested positive on May 5, was the first case reported in the cluster.

On Tuesday, seven of the 13 new community cases reported were linked to the Changi Airport cluster. There were also 12 imported cases.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,403 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

The VJC student was last in school on May 5. She developed flu-like symptoms after school that day and a fever on May 6.

She visited a general practitioner clinic on May 6 where she was tested for COVID-19. Her test result came back positive the next day.

A total of 95 students and eight staff members who had been in close contact with the student were placed on quarantine order.

The Ministry of Education has also said it will test about 2,200 students, staff, vendors and visitors of the school as a precaution.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus