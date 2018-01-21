Grassroots volunteers test first responder skills in terror exercise

SINGAPORE: Grassroots volunteers got a chance to test their skills in dealing with a terror attack, during an exercise held at the Geylang Serai Community Centre on Sunday (Jan 21).

The interfaith event involved emergency first responders from Geylang Serai’s Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle (IRCC), as well as volunteers from various groups.

The volunteers, who received tactical and first aid training from Sierra International, are trained to handle injuries typically seen during a terror attack, such as massive bleeding from gunshot wounds.



Sierra International is an international outfit that provides training for first responders.

The IRCCs aim to deepen people's understanding of the various faiths, beliefs and practices through activities such as heritage trails, talks, and ethnic and religious celebrations.