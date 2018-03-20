Singapore proposes state intervention as 'last resort' to help vulnerable adults

The power to enter homes and relocate the elderly or persons with disabilities and special needs is one of a set of suggestions from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) introduced the Vulnerable Adults (VA) Bill in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 20), proposing measures to better protect those who may not be able to adequately care for themselves and “have fallen through the net of family and community support”.

Such individuals may include the elderly, as well as people with disabilities and special needs.

Key initiatives include state intervention powers for MSF officers to enter the homes of suspected VAs, assess their condition, obtain information, examine records as well as temporarily relocate them to either designated facilities or the care of a competent person.

The Bill also allows MSF to apply for court orders ranging from protection-related ones to requirements for caregivers to undergo counselling. It additionally suggests affording protection for those who come forward with information on alleged abuse or neglect of VAs.

Penalties for offences committed against the vulnerable “will not be taken lightly” and enhanced should the Bill be passed into legislation, said MSF in a press release. These include voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and harassment. The ministry also wants to amend the Women’s Charter to increase penalties for contravening a protection order.

“The Bill will be a law of last resort, because personal care arrangements are matters for individuals and families to decide on … The State will only intervene if absolutely necessary,” said MSF. "Early identification and protection of VAs require strong family and community support."



The ministry emphasised that the Bill would prioritise the welfare and best interests of the VA. Those with the mental capacity have the right to decide how they wish to live and whether to accept assistance. In other cases, their “views, wishes, values and beliefs must be considered”, said MSF.

