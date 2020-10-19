Walking, cycling and kayaking tours now allowed for groups of up to 20

SINGAPORE: The maximum group size for walking, cycling and kayaking tours will be increased from 10 to 20 from Nov 1, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Monday (Oct 19).

This number excludes the tour guide.



Tour participants must still remain in sub-groups of five – the prevailing social gathering group limit, STB said in the news release.



Those in the same sub-group may interact with one another. Those from different sub-groups, however, are to maintain a safe distance of at least 1m and avoid intermingling at all times.

Travel agencies and tour operators will also be allowed to resume on-site operations from Oct 19, STB said, adding that this is subject to guidelines from the Manpower Ministry on the requirements for safe management measures.



"Businesses with SSIC 2015 v(2018) codes starting with 791 (travel agencies and tour operators) will be allowed to resume on-site operations from Oct 19," STB said.

Businesses must submit their manpower details via the GoBusiness portal within two weeks of the date they resume operations.

Tours with live or pre-recorded commentary will still require approval to resume.

Travel agents, tour operators and tourist guides must still submit their tour itineraries and schedules to STB for assessment. They may only organise the proposed tours after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Singapore exited its "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of local COVID-19 transmissions on Jun 2 and moved into Phase 1 of reopening.

The country entered Phase 2 on Jun 19, with more businesses allowed to reopen subject to safe management measures.



