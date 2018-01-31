Walkway, bus stop flooded after heavy rain at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A walkway at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 was flooded on Wednesday (Jan 31) amid heavy rain in parts of Singapore.

Water flowed to the bus stop as well, and a woman was pictured with her feet and footwear wrapped in plastic.

A Channel NewsAsia reader who wanted to remain anonymous said she was on her way home from work when she saw the flooded walkway at about 5.35pm.

"It is also partly because the water is overflowing from the nearby drain," she told Channel NewsAsia.



"This always happens at this area when there is rain. We have to walk along the road instead and it is dangerous for us."



The drain overflowing with water at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The National Environment Agency warned at around 4pm that there would be "heavy thundery showers with gusty winds" in many areas of Singapore.



Strong winds sent boats flying at the National Sailing Centre in the afternoon and a large tree fell on Marine Parade Road, blocking several lanes.



This is the second straight day that heavy rain fell across Singapore. On Tuesday, flash floods, fallen trees and even hailstones were reported amid the wet weather.

