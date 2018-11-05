Condominium security guard charged with using criminal force to molest woman

SINGAPORE: A security guard who worked at a condominium in Choa Chu Kang was charged on Monday (Nov 5) with using criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty.

Jeffry Ali, a 32-year-old Singaporean, was accused of using criminal force on a woman of the same age at a first-floor unit in Wandervale condominium at about 5am on Sunday.

Advertisement

He allegedly kissed her face, cut and removed her shirt and pulled down her pants and underwear to her thighs.

Additionally, Jeffry is accused of voluntarily causing fear of instant hurt to the woman by holding a pair of red scissors and asking her to keep quiet.

Photos circulating on social media show several police vehicles on the scene.

The police said they were alerted to the molestation case at about 5.40am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from the Jurong Police Division and Special Operations Command conducted a search and subsequently arrested the man at the car park of the residential unit at about 11.40am.



A resident estimated that up to 50 police officers and about 17 police vehicles were on the scene.



If found guilty, Jeffry can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

He will be back in court next week.



When contacted, the management of Wandervale declined comment, citing ongoing police investigations.

