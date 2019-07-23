War relic found at construction site near Aljunied MRT

SINGAPORE: A war relic was found on Tuesday (Jul 23) at a construction site at 60 Geylang Lorong 23, near Aljunied MRT station.

It was discovered by an excavator operator at about 9.30am, said Mr Subari, safety officer of Trust Build Engineering & Construction.

An unexploded ordnance was found at a construction site near Aljunied MRT. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Members of the SAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the scene where a war relic was found on Jul 23, 2019.

Mr Subari told CNA that the Singapore Armed Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has determined that the war relic is not live. It had not been removed when CNA visited the site at about 2pm.

Members of the SAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are seen near a Geylang construction site where an unexploded war relic was found. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Members of the SAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the scene where a war relic was found on Jul 23, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Contractors have been instructed to engage a licensed third-party contractor to remove the relic, he added.



CNA has contacted the police for more information.

A construction site near Aljunied MRT, where an unexploded war relic was found. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

An unexploded war relic found at a construction near Aljunied MRT.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

