War relic found at construction site near Aljunied MRT
SINGAPORE: A war relic was found on Tuesday (Jul 23) at a construction site at 60 Geylang Lorong 23, near Aljunied MRT station.
It was discovered by an excavator operator at about 9.30am, said Mr Subari, safety officer of Trust Build Engineering & Construction.
Mr Subari told CNA that the Singapore Armed Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has determined that the war relic is not live. It had not been removed when CNA visited the site at about 2pm.
Contractors have been instructed to engage a licensed third-party contractor to remove the relic, he added.
CNA has contacted the police for more information.
