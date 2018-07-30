War relic detonated at construction site along Woodlands Road

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Sunday (Jul 29) detonated a war relic found at a construction site along Woodlands Road.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, SAF said that its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was activated at 11am on the day the relic was found and assessed it to be a 15cm-high "explosive projectile".

Advertisement

"It was safely disposed by our SAF EOD team at approximately 9pm," SAF said in the post, accompanied by a video showing the team preparing to detonate the unexploded bomb.





On Sunday evening, the Singapore Police Force announced the closure of a stretch of Mandai Road, between Mandai Quarry and Mandai Link from 8pm to 9pm to facilitate the detonation of the war relic.





Advertisement