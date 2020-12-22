Suspected war relic found at private housing estate in Thomson

SINGAPORE: A projectile believed to be a war relic has been discovered along Jalan Rabu, an area in Thomson occupied by terrace houses.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the projectile at about 2pm on Tuesday (Dec 22).

"After consultation with the Singapore Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the projectile would be safely transported to a safe location for disposal," said SPF in response to CNA's queries.



Police operations are ongoing.

Bombs believed to be World War II relics have been discovered in various locations around Singapore.



Last November, authorities conducted an on-site controlled disposal of a WWII bomb found at a construction site along Jiak Kim Street in River Valley.

That 50kg aerial bomb was discovered during excavation works at the construction site. It was assessed to be unsafe to move and had to be disposed of on-site.

Nearby condominiums were temporarily evacuated to facilitate the disposal.

