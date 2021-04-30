Additional ward in Tan Tock Seng Hospital locked down; 3 staff members, 6 patients test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) staff members and six patients who were warded in Ward 9D are linked to a nurse who previously tested positive for COVID-19, forming a new cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 29).

The staff members include a doctor, a healthcare assistant trainee and the 46-year-old Philippine nurse, who is identified as Case 62541.



The hospital has locked down both Ward 7D and Ward 9D, MOH said in its nightly update, adding that testing is in progress for both wards.

"All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who have been in the affected wards, will also be placed on quarantine," the ministry said.



Clinical surveillance for all inpatients who may develop fever and acute respiratory infection symptoms has been stepped up, said MOH.

As a precautionary measure, all patients and staff members in other TTSH wards will also be tested for COVID-19 infection, including those who are asymptomatic.

MOH said that the additional testing will allow them to "draw out any hidden links". Its strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread.

TTSH has also taken additional steps to reduce the risks of transmission, including minimising staff members and patient movement in all the main wards to prevent any cross-infection.

From Thursday, no visitors will be allowed into the hospital except for critically ill patients until further notice. During this period, elective cases will be deferred except for those that are urgent, and A&E cases that are non-life-threatening will be redirected to other hospitals, said the ministry.



Case 62541, the nurse who first tested positive on Apr 27, was deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward. She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received her second dose on Feb 18.

After her infection was confirmed, TTSH locked down the affected ward and tested patients and staff members who had been there.

Testing was later expanded to include all employees working in TTSH wards as a precautionary measure, said MOH.



"All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in Ward 9D, will be placed on quarantine. Visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing," MOH added.



A total of 16 community cases were reported on Thursday, including seven family members of the 38-year-old Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 who tested positive earlier.



Nineteen other cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,121 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



