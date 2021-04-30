Additional ward in Tan Tock Seng Hospital locked down; 3 staff members, 6 patients test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) staff members and six patients who were warded in Ward 9D are linked to a nurse who previously tested positive for COVID-19, forming a new cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Apr 29).

The staff members include a doctor, a healthcare assistant trainee and the 46-year-old Philippine nurse, who is identified as Case 62541.



The hospital has locked down both Ward 7D and Ward 9D, MOH said in its nightly update, adding that testing is in progress for both wards.

"All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who have been in the affected wards, will also be placed on quarantine," the ministry said.



Clinical surveillance for all inpatients who may develop fever and acute respiratory infection symptoms has been stepped up, said MOH.

As a precautionary measure, all patients and staff members in other TTSH wards will also be tested for COVID-19 infection, including those who are asymptomatic.

MOH said that the additional testing will allow them to "draw out any hidden links". Its strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread.

TTSH has also taken additional steps to reduce the risks of transmission, including minimising staff members and patient movement in all the main wards to prevent any cross-infection.

From Thursday, no visitors will be allowed into the hospital except for critically ill patients until further notice.

During this period, elective cases will be deferred except for those that are urgent, and A&E cases that are non-life-threatening will be redirected to other hospitals, said the ministry.



STAFF MEMBERS

The 30 year-old doctor, who is a permanent resident, attended to patients in Ward 9D but had not gone to work after he developed a fever on Tuesday. He sought medical treatment at a clinic on the same day and was tested for COVID-19.



His test result came back positive on Wednesday and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The doctor has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, receiving his first dose of the vaccine on Jan 18 and the second dose on Feb 8, said MOH. His serological test results has come back negative, which indicates a current infection.

The second TTSH staff member is an 18 year-old healthcare assistant trainee who was deployed at Ward 9D.

She is asymptomatic and her infection was detected on Wednesday as part of TTSH's testing of patients and staff members in Ward 9D following the confirmation of the nurse.

Her test result for COVID-19 came back positive the next day and she was taken to the NCID.



PATIENTS IN WARD 9D

Among the patients who tested positive is a 57-year-old man who was initially warded in Ward 7D, before being transferred to Ward 9D.

He had developed a fever on Apr 16 but did not seek medical treatment.

Two days later, as his fever persisted and he had developed a runny nose and cough, he sought treatment at TTSH’s emergency department. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was subsequently warded in Ward 7D.

On Apr 20, he was transferred to Ward 9D. With his fever persisting, he was reviewed by an infectious diseases physician and transferred to an isolation ward on Apr 27.

The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to the NCID.

The serological test results for the healthcare assistant trainee and the 57-year-old patient are also negative.

The other five patients (Cases 62567, 62568, 62573, 62574 and 62582) who tested positive were detected as part of TTSH's testing of patients in Ward 9D.

"Cases 62567 and 62568 developed fever and/or acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms on Apr 25 and Apr 28 respectively," said MOH, while the others are asymptomatic.



NURSE WHO TESTED POSITIVE

Case 62541, the nurse who first tested positive on Apr 27, was deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward. She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received her second dose on Feb 18.

After her infection was confirmed, TTSH locked down the affected ward and tested patients and staff members who had been there.

Testing was later expanded to include all employees working in TTSH wards as a precautionary measure, said MOH.



"All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in Ward 9D, will be placed on quarantine. Visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing," MOH added.



A total of 16 community cases were reported on Thursday, including seven family members of the 38-year-old Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 who tested positive earlier.



Nineteen other cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,121 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.



