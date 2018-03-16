Warm days expected in second half of March: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Temperatures could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius on some days in the second half of March, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Mar 16) in its fortnightly update.

This is because a mass of dry air from northern Asia is forecast to move over parts of Southeast Asia, bring fair and warm conditions to Singapore.

On most days, however, the maximum temperature is expected to hit 34 degrees Celsius and dip to a low of around 24 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

Still, there could be short, thundery showers on five to seven days in the afternoon, lasting for up to an hour. On a couple of days, the rain could extend into the evening, added the Met Service.

On one or two mornings, thundery showers with gusty winds are expected, due to "the eastward passage of Sumatra squall lines from the Strait of Malacca towards the South China Sea", according to the forecast.

