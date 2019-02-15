Warm weather expected to continue for the rest of February

SINGAPORE: Dry and warm weather is expected to continue in the second half of February, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Feb 15).

It added that Singapore and the region are in the dry phase of the northeast monsoon season.



The daily maximum temperature could rise to about 34 degree Celsius, especially on days with little or no rain and when winds are light.

On most days, the daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service in its fortnightly weather outlook.



In the earlier part of fortnight, localised short-duration thundery showers on some afternoons have been forecast.

The showers could extend into the evening on one or two of these days, said the Met Service, noting that the overall rainfall for the month will likely be "well-below normal".



