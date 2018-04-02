Warm weather, thunderstorms expected in Singapore as inter-monsoon period begins

SINGAPORE: Warm weather and thunderstorms are expected to prevail in April and extend into May, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Apr 2).

In a news release, the Met Service said the low level northeasterly winds are forecast to gradually shift to become light and variable in direction. This would signal the end of the northeast monsoon season and the start of the inter-monsoon period.



The inter-monsoon period is characterised by warm weather and thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon and evening. Lightning activity may also be higher than in other months of the year.

In its latest weather outlook, the Met Service explained that April is one of the warmest months of the year. Temperatures could reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius and drop to a low of 23 degrees Celsius.

The Met Service added that the first half of April is not expected to be as wet as the last two weeks of March, with rainfall forecast to be below average.

STRONGEST WIND GUST SINCE 2010

In March, northeast monsoon conditions prevailed in the region, bringing intense thundery showers on several afternoons.

In particular, heavy rainfall and gusty winds hit the western parts of Singapore on Mar 30.

The Met Service said the strongest wind gust recorded that day was 133.3 km/h in Tengah, the highest since 2010.



The highest daily rainfall for March - 93.2mm - was recorded in Queenstown on Mar 24.

Most parts of Singapore received well below-normal rainfall that month. The lowest rainfall of 38mm, which was 82 per cent below average, was recorded in Paya Lebar. Meanwhile, rainfall was highest in the Jurong area where 280mm was recorded, 31 per cent above average.



(Graphic: MSS)

March also saw temperatures falling to lows of 21.4 to 24.7 degrees Celsius and reaching highs of 26.6 to 35.7 degrees Celsius.

