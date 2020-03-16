Warm weather to continue over the next two weeks: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to experience warm weather for the rest of March, the Singapore Meteorological Service said in its weather outlook on Monday (Mar 16).

Temperatures over this period could reach up to 36 degrees Celsius on some days, it added.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

However, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can still be expected in parts of Singapore on some afternoons.

“On one or two days, the thundery showers could extend into the evening,” the Met Service said.

“Overall, the rainfall for March 2020 is forecast to be below normal over most parts of Singapore.”

Northeast monsoon conditions prevailed in the first fortnight of March 2020.

According to the Met Service, during this period, most of Southeast Asia including Singapore experienced dry and warm conditions except for areas south of the Equator.

The low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region blew from the northwest or northeast, it added.

Most parts of the island received below-average rainfall in the first half of March 2020. The rainfall recorded at Sentosa was 75 per cent below average while that recorded at Ulu Pandan was 15 per cent above average, the Met Service said.

