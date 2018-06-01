Warmer, drier weather for first half of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect warmer and drier weather in the two weeks ahead, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Jun 1).

For the first half of June, localised short-duration thundery showers are forecast in the late morning and early afternoon on three to five days, the Met Service said.

In addition, widespread showers with gusty winds are likely in the predawn hours and morning on one to two days.

Rainfall for the first two weeks of June is likely to be below normal.

“The Southwest Monsoon is expected to set in during the first fortnight of June 2018, with the prevailing winds strengthening and blowing predominantly from the southeast or southwest. The Southwest Monsoon season typically lasts till September and is characterised by relatively drier and warmer weather conditions,” said the Met Service.

The daily temperature for the fortnight is expected to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days, with the possibility of reaching 35 degrees Celsius on a few days, added the Met Service.

