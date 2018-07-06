Waste collector who gave cleaner bribes to dispose of trash illegally gets 4 weeks' jail

SINGAPORE: A waste collector who gave bribes to a cleaner to dispose of trash illegally was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Friday (Jul 6).

Phua Geok Seng, 61, was a self-employed waste collector who had an agreement with several companies in Tampines Industrial Park to collect general waste such as food, cardboard boxes and television sets.

He was meant to dispose of the trash at an authorised National Environment Agency waste collection site in Defu Lane.

However, wanting to save cost, Phua approached M Fadillah Abd Karim with a plan.

Fadillah, 50, was a cleaner who worked for Hai Leng Contract, a company hired by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) to clean areas in Bedok Reservoir Road.

In June last year, Phua asked Fadillah to help discard waste at a bin centre at Block 744 Bedok Reservoir Road in exchange for S$100, old TV sets and cardboard boxes.

He also gave Fadillah S$150 in September 2017 for helping him dispose of another batch of rubbish at the same bin centre.

This disposal was against NEA regulations and Phua knew that it was illegal to dump waste at the bin centre.

Additionally, AHTC prohibits anyone who is not from the area from discarding items at the bin centre.

Seven other charges were taken into consideration in Phua's sentencing.

For each corruption charge, Phua could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000.

Fadillah, who is Malaysian, was sentenced to four weeks' jail last month.

