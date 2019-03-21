IMDA engaging organisers of cancelled Watain concert on reimbursement

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Agency (IMDA) has been engaging Ravage Records, the organisers of the cancelled Watain concert, on the issue of reimbursement, it said on Thursday (Mar 21).



“IMDA is currently reviewing Ravage Records’ claim and will reach a decision soon,” it said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.



The concert, which was originally meant to take place on Mar 7, was cancelled on the same day by IMDA, following “security concerns” raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IMDA had earlier allowed the concert by the Swedish black metal band with a rating of Restricted 18 (R18).



Following the cancellation of the concert, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said he could not see how Watain could have been allowed to perform in Singapore due to the band’s anti-Christian song lyrics.



One of the concert organisers, who wished only to be known as Khaal, had told Channel NewsAsia on the day of the cancellation that it had cost between S$15,000 and S$20,000 to bring the band to Singapore.



He also said then that there are plans to offer refunds to those who paid for tickets, but this had not been firmed up yet. He added that the parties involved were still in talks and IMDA was being "helpful" in the process.



