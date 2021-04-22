Watch live: CNA Leadership Summit 2021 on Green Recovery

SINGAPORE: The CNA Leadership Summit kicks off at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Thursday afternoon (Apr 22), with a focus on Green Recovery. The event, held on Earth Day, will be broadcast live on CNA's YouTube channel from 1.30pm SG/HK.

Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be the guest of honour at a fireside chat. Mr Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), will deliver the keynote video address at the summit.

There will also be a special presentation by climate change activist and explorer Robert Swan, the first man to walk to the North and South Poles.

Sustainability and strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change will be top of the agenda. Experts will discuss green financing, green technology and green leadership, as well as private and public sector efforts and partnerships.

