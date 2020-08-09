Watch live at 10am: National Day message and morning parade

SINGAPORE: Singapore marks 55 years of independence on Sunday (Aug 9). Watch Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day message to Singaporeans at 10am on CNA. This will be followed by the morning portion of the National Day Parade from 10.20am.





In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, tributes to frontline and essential workers will feature heavily in the parade. The event will also be a smaller affair, split into morning and evening segments and with fewer than 300 participants for each portion.



Traditional favourites for the parade such as the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) flypast involving F-15SG fighter planes, the state flag flypast and the mobile column will make their way through the heartlands so people can catch a glimpse of them in their neighbourhoods as well.

Where you can catch the F-15SG flypast:



Where you can watch the state flag flypast:



And where you can check out the mobile column featuring hardware and other assets from the Singapore Armed Forces, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force:





The evening's events will be capped off with fireworks in several locations: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

