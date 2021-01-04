Watch Singapore Parliament live at 1.30pm

Watch the Singapore Parliament's first livestream of its full proceedings. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Lawrence Wong will give an update on the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

SINGAPORE: Parliament sits for its first session in 2021 on Monday (Jan 4), and for the first time, the full proceedings will be shown in real time on the Ministry of Communications' YouTube channel.



On the agenda are ministerial statements from co-chairs of the multi-ministry task force to deal with COVID-19, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Lawrence Wong. They are due to give an update on the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. This comes a week after Singapore moved into Phase 3 of its re-opening of the economy.



A total of 99 questions have been filed by Members of Parliament for oral answer. These include queries on the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.



MPs have also submitted questions about an incident at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where breast cancer patients may have received unnecessary treatment.



