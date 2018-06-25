Malaysia, Singapore must 'comply fully' with Water Agreement provisions: MFA

SINGAPORE: Both Malaysia and Singapore must "comply fully" with the provisions of the 1962 Water Agreement and the 1965 Separation Agreement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Jun 25).

This was in response to media queries on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's comments that Malaysia would make a presentation to Singapore on renegotiating the terms of the water supply deal between the two.

Said the spokesperson: "The 1962 Water Agreement is a fundamental agreement that was guaranteed by both governments in the 1965 Separation Agreement which was registered with the UN.

"Both sides must comply fully with all the provisions of these agreements."

The Malaysian prime minister on Monday told Channel NewsAsia in an exclusive interview that the price of water being sold to Singapore was "ridiculous".

"We are studying the case properly and we’ll make a presentation," he told Channel NewsAsia.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Dr Mahathir intended to go back to the drawing board on the water accord, which is set to expire in 2061.



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak in January had reaffirmed the importance of undertaking measures to ensure the reliable and adequate water supply from the Johore River as provided for in the 1962 Water Agreement.



Both countries also affirmed the terms of the agreement, under which Singapore is given full and exclusive rights to draw up to a maximum of 250 million gallons (mgd) of water per day from the Johore River.



In return, Johor is entitled to buy treated water of the same volume as up to 2 per cent of the water extracted by Singapore on any given day, or about 5 mgd if Singapore draws its full entitlement of water from the Johore River.

