Water leak at Changi Airport's Jewel due to 'sprinkler issue'

SINGAPORE: Water leaks at Changi Airport's Jewel and Terminal 1 on Saturday afternoon (Apr 13) were caused by a sprinkler issue, a spokesperson said.

"There was a sprinkler issue in Jewel yesterday afternoon which caused water leakage in the Terminal 1 Arrival Hall. An unoccupied tenant unit in Jewel was also affected," said the spokesperson in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations," she added.



The leaks were seen in videos circulating online over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One video on YouTube titled Waterfall in Jewel shows a steady stream of water pouring down from the ceiling near an unopened store.

Another video on Facebook shows workers cleaning up the wet floor at the airport.



Jewel is set to open on Apr 17 and those who registered are getting a sneak peek before it's official opening.

The 10-storey mega retail and lifestyle development boasts eateries like Shake Shack and A&W, a Shaw Theatres cineplex and a Pokemon merchandise store.

The centrepiece of the attraction is the 40m HSBC Rain Vortex - the world's tallest indoor waterfall.









