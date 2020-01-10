‘Loud and unexpected’: Water gushes down Hougang block after pipe 'dislodged' during washing

SINGAPORE: Water gushed down the staircase of a Housing & Development Board block in Hougang and flooded into a coffee shop on Friday (Jan 10) afternoon, after a pipe became "dislodged" while the water tank was being washed.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council said in response to queries from CNA that water supply to residents was not disrupted during the incident at Block 644 Hougang Avenue 8.

"We were conducting water tank washing at that point. However, towards the final moments before completion, as the water was flowing out, the pipe dislodged,” said an Ang Mo Kio Town Council spokesperson.

A video supplied by a CNA reader showed water gushing down the staircase of the block and flooding into Broadway coffee shop at about 2.40pm.

People in the coffee shop were seen wading through the water, which also flowed off the awning.



Residents looking on as water flows down a flight of stairs. (Photo: CNA reader)

People walking on the flooded ground at Block 644 Hougang Avenue 8 on Jan 10, 2020. (Photo: CNA reader)

The CNA reader said the “gushing” water caused “mild disruption”, but mostly left people “bemused”, he said.

"It was very loud and unexpected ... There was no danger, but locals were briefly alarmed," he added.

The incident lasted about 20 minutes, he said.

Water gushing down a flight of stairs at Block 644 Hougang Avenue 8. (Photo: CNA reader)

Water flowing from an awning. (Photo: CNA reader)

Ang Mo Kio Town Council said the incident was a "one-off" and that the area has since been cleaned up.

“Upon discovery of the gushing water, our contractors turned off the valve,” the town council said.

“The contractor did check to ensure that the pipe was in working order before commencing the washing. This is a one-off incident when the pipe dislodged. We will be making improvements to the design of the pipe layout to prevent a recurrence,” it added.

CNA has contacted PUB and Broadway Food Centre for comment.