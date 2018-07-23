Water shoots 9 storeys high after pipe bursts in Gambas Avenue

SINGAPORE: A water pipe at a construction site along Gambas Avenue burst on Monday (Jul 23) resulting in a water jet several storeys high.

Videos and pictures on social media showed water shooting into the air at a height taller than an adjacent nine-storey carpark.

The fountain of water appeared to erupt from what looked like a fenced-off construction site.

National water agency PUB said that it deployed a service crew and contractors after receiving a report of a pipe leak at about 1pm.

“The leak has been isolated and repair works are ongoing,” PUB said in a statement. “Water supply to customers is not affected.”

The cause of the leak is being investigated, it added.

Last year a burst water pipe at Bukit Batok West, caused a three-storey high fountain at a traffic junction.

A few days later, another burst pipe near Block 222 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 sent water shooting up several metres high.