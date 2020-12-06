Waterspout seen off southern Singapore on Sunday afternoon

SINGAPORE: A waterspout was seen off the southern coast of Singapore on Sunday (Dec 6) afternoon amid rainy and stormy weather.

Photos provided by CNA readers showed a waterspout under heavy, dark grey clouds.

A CNA reader who asked to be known as Mr Dave said he saw the waterspout from the balcony of his apartment at Tanjong Rhu in Kallang.

He said the waterspout started to form after 4.30pm, just as a storm was starting. It lasted for at least 10 minutes, he said.

Screengrab of a waterspout seen off Singapore's southern coast on Dec 6, 2020. (Video: Dave)

The waterspout appeared to be located between Sebarok Island and St John's Island, said Mr Dave, adding that it "looked fairly static but could have been moving".

"The lightning alarms went off and then the storm began to move in. And then (I) just noticed the spout as I looked outside," Mr Dave said.

"It appeared, then seemed to disappear in the middle, and then reappeared stronger again."

CNA reader Robin Leow said he spotted the waterspout at about 4.45pm. (Photo: Robin Leow)

Another CNA reader, Mr Robin Leow, said that he saw the waterspout amid "rainy weather" from his residence.

The waterspout appeared at about 4.45pm and lasted for about five minutes, he said.

A waterspout is a weather phenomenon seen occasionally over the coastal waters of Singapore, with a lifespan of a few minutes to half an hour, according to the National Environment Agency's website. They usually dissipate rapidly on reaching the coast.

Sunday's waterspout comes amid the Met Service's latest advisory that wet weather will continue for the first two weeks of December, with thundery showers forecast over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.

