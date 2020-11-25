Watsons to charge for plastic bags on Tuesdays as part of sustainability campaign

SINGAPORE: Watsons stores across Singapore will begin charging for plastic bags every Tuesday starting from Dec 1.

The retailer said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 25) that customers will be charged S$0.10 for "every transaction involving a request for plastic bag(s)" on Tuesdays. All proceeds will be donated to support the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Singapore's conservation efforts.

The initiative will eventually include more Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) days, said Watsons.

“As a major player in the health and beauty arena, we understand the responsibility we have towards the environment," said Managing Director of Watsons Singapore Irene Lau.

"Taking ownership of our planet starts with small consistent actions, and that is where we are directing our efforts to.”

The #SayNoToPlasticBags campaign aims to "minimise plastic bag waste and maximise resource use from back to front-end operations", said the company.

Watsons said it will also be introducing plastic bags with 50 per cent more recycled plastic content, up from the existing 10 to 15 per cent by the first quarter of 2021.

It has also partnered with WWF-Singapore for its Plastic ACTion (PACT) Retail Bag Charge initiative, which aims to reduce the consumption of plastic bags.