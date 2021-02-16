Fair weather expected to continue in second half of February: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The fair weather in the first half of February is expected to continue for the rest of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Tuesday (Feb 16).

Daily temperatures in the second half of February are forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days, with the mercury potentially hitting 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first week of the fortnight, an intensifying high-pressure system over central China is forecast to bring a mass of dry air accompanied with a strengthening of northeast winds over the South China Sea.

"As a result, stable atmospheric conditions are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region," said MSS.

During the week, Singapore will have generally fair weather with occasionally windy conditions. On one or two days, there could be short thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of the island.

"Overall, the rainfall for February 2021 is expected to be below normal over most parts of the island," said the Met Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIRST FORTNIGHT OF FEBRUARY REVIEW

In the first fortnight of the month, "generally fair weather" prevailed over Singapore, said the Met Service.

During that time, the highest temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jurong Island on Feb 7, while the lowest temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sembawang on Feb 5.

Advertisement

"On most days, the daily temperature ranged between 23.5 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius," said the Met Service.

Rainfall was below average over many parts of Singapore in the first half of February, although there were thunderstorms over the western and southern parts of the island in the late afternoon and evenings on a few days