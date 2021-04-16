More thundery showers expected in second half of April: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers can be expected between the predawn hours and morning next week, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Apr 16).

This is due to the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore and its surroundings persisting into May, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Low-level winds will blow from the southwest or west, and weaken to become "light and variable in direction" during the later part of the period, said the Met Service.

Early in the coming fortnight, a low-pressure system is forecast to develop over the western Pacific Ocean, bringing "large-scale convergence of winds blowing from the west and southwest over the equatorial Southeast Asia region", said the agency.

During this period, thundery showers and gusty winds can be expected between the predawn hours and morning on most days, it added. This is due to Sumatra squalls forecast to develop over the Strait of Malacca moving eastwards.

In the later part of the fortnight, short periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers - with frequent lightning - are expected in the afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, April's rainfall is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days during the fortnight.

Advertisement

On a few rainy days, the minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.

ABOVE-AVERAGE RAINFALL THUS FAR IN APRIL

In the first two weeks of April, many parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall, with that in Changi being 104 per cent above average.

Kranji's rainfall, on the other hand, was 23 per cent below average.

The highest daily total rainfall during the fortnight was 96.0mm at Jurong on Apr 3.

"Although it rained on most days during the first half of the month, there were 12 days during the period when the daily maximum temperature was more than 34 degrees Celsius," said the Met Service.

The highest daily maximum temperature in the past two weeks was 36.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Ang Mo Kio on Apr 2.