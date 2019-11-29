Wet, windy weather expected for first half of December

SINGAPORE: You can expect rainy days and windy weather in the first half of December

Moderate to heavy showers, along with cloudy and occasionally windy conditions, can be expected due to a monsoon surge, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in an advisory released on Friday (Nov 29).

The monsoon surge is expected to last from two to four days.

This is expected to be followed by short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon for the next five to seven days.



The monsoon surge event is also forecast to bring cooler daily temperatures of between 22 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

For the rest of the fortnight, daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures could dip to a low of 23 degrees Celsius on a few nights and reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Overall, most parts of Singapore can expect above-normal rainfall in the first half of December.

