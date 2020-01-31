Warm weather with thundery showers for first half of February

SINGAPORE: Expect a warm start to February with heavy showers in the second week of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (Jan 31).

The Met Service has forecast warm and occasionally windy conditions on most days for the first fortnight of February.

The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.



Later in the fortnight, more thunderstorm cloud development can be expected and could bring short thundery showers on some days, mostly in the afternoon.

Rainfall for the first fortnight of February is forecast to be below normal over most parts of Singapore.



January 2020 is on track to be the fourth warmest January since 1929, MSS added.



