Wet weather to ease by second week of July: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Thundery showers will continue to drench Singapore this week but expect dry and warm weather in the second week of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Jul 1).

Short showers can be expected in the late morning and early afternoon on three to five days this week, said the Met Service. Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread showers and gusty winds in the morning.

But the region is likely to experience drier weather next week as the monsoon rain band shifts away from the equator.

"For Singapore, the showers in the first week (of July) are forecast to ease, and dry and warm weather are expected in the second week of the month," it said.

The daily temperature could reach 35 degrees Celsius on some days, but is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days in the coming fortnight.

"On some nights, minimum night-time temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius can be expected, especially when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast and bring in warm and humid air from the sea," said the Met Service.

It added that June was a "relatively wet month", with showers falling over the island mostly between the late morning and afternoon on more than three-quarters of the month.