More rain, humid nights for next two weeks: Met service

SINGAPORE: The wet and humid weather over the last two weeks of May will continue in the first two weeks of June, the Singapore Meteorological Service said in its latest advisory on Friday (May 31).

“The overall rainfall for the first half of June 2019 is likely to be above-normal over most parts of Singapore,” the Met service said.

Thundery showers are expected mostly in the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days, it said. Passing Sumatra squalls could also bring thundery showers and occasional gusty winds in the morning over two to three days.

The warm and humid weather experienced in May is also predicted to persist into the first two weeks of June, including at night. This is due to the onset of the southwest monsoon.

“The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 25 and 33 deg Celsius,” the Met service said. “Night-time minimum temperatures of up to 28 deg Celsius can be expected on some days.”

The southwest monsoon season typically lasts until September and is a generally drier season compared to other times of the year.



