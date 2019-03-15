Expect more warm weather until late March: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The scorching heat that has prevailed over Singapore is forecast to persist for another week, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (Mar 15).

Some relief can be expected in the last week of the month, in the form of short-term thundery showers on most days in the afternoon, it added.

One or two mornings may see widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds and on several days, the rain could extend into the evening.

However, total rainfall for the month is "still likely to be well below normal", said MSS.

It added that the second half of March is expected to be warm on most days, with the daily temperature ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

On days with little or no rainfall, the daily maximum temperature could rise up to 35 degrees Celsius.



It was drier and warmer than usual in the first half of March due to a mass of dry air from the Pacific Ocean that extended over Southeast Asia, said MSS.



On all days during that period bar one, the daily maximum temperature recorded was at least 34°C, with the highest recorded at 35.7°C on Mar 9 in Choa Chu Kang.



The lowest daily minimum temperature was 21.5°C on Mar 11 in Admiralty.

