Wet weather to continue in first half of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore will see more wet weather in the next two weeks, along with a few slightly hazy mornings, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Friday (Nov 1).

There will be six to eight days of moderate to heavy afternoon thunderstorms in the first half of November, said MSS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On one or two days in the early part of the fortnight, a temporary shift in winds could result in the passage of Sumatra squalls over Singapore, bringing widespread thundery showers with gusty wind between the predawn and early morning.

The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

On some days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius.

The first two weeks of November could also see some slightly hazy mornings due to the "accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere under light wind conditions", said MSS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Such slight haziness in the atmosphere usually improves in the latter part of the morning as the winds strengthen, which helps to disperse the pollutants," it added.

RAINFALL DEFICIT CEASES IN OCTOBER

Most days last month saw thunderstorms, ending the rainfall deficit Singapore had been experiencing since July.

A rainfall deficit situation refers to a period of at least three consecutive months with monthly rainfall more than 40 per cent below the climatological rainfall, averaged over the rainfall stations with long-term records across the island.

October saw the second highest daily total rainfall for the month at a climate station since rainfall records began in 1869.

This was on Oct 27, when the climate station in Changi recorded a daily total rainfall of 99.2mm following a heavy downpour over many parts of the island in the late afternoon and evening.

It is second only to the 139.8mm daily total rainfall recorded at the climate station in October 2013.

Last month also saw the second highest average maximum temperature for October, with the climate station at Changi registering 32.7 degrees Celsius as the average maximum temperature for the month.

This is just shy of the October record high of 33 degrees Celsius set in 2002.

The daily maximum temperature on several days climbed above 34 degrees Celsius and the highest daily maximum temperature recorded was 35.7 degrees Celsius on Oct 13 in Clementi.

