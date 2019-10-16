More rain expected for rest of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect wet and warm weather for the rest of October, said the Singapore Meteorological Service in its fortnightly outlook on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Singapore is now in the inter-monsoon period, characterised by thundery showers and low level winds that are light and variable in direction.

On eight to 10 days, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast in the afternoon, said the Met Service.

"The thundery showers can extend into the evening on a few of these days, and can be accompanied by frequent lightning activity," it added.



With the expected increase in rainfall, the likelihood of transboundary haze is low.

However, there could be slightly hazy conditions in the early morning on a few days, due to "an accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere", said the Met Service.

Meanwhile, warm conditions in the first half of October are expected to continue for the rest of the month, with the daily maximum temperature reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25-34 degrees Celsius.



The past three months were some of the hottest and driest months on record, with September 2019 being the third consecutive month with more than 40 per cent below-normal monthly rainfall.



Overall, the rainfall in October is expected to be "near normal", said the Met Service.

