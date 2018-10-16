Warm weather, 'intense' thunderstorms forecast for second half of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm weather and thunderstorms that can be "intense" have been forecast for the second half of October, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 16).

The Met Service referred to the possible upcoming weather from Oct 16 to Oct 31 as the "inter-monsoon period" and said that lightning activity tends to be higher then.

Advertisement

The start of the inter-monsoon period would mark the end of the Southwest monsoon season, and is expected to last through November.

"The low level southeasterly or southwesterly winds are forecast to gradually weaken to become light and variable in direction by the last week of the month," said the Met Service about the end of the Southwest monsoon season.



The second half of October is not expected to be as wet as the first two weeks of the month, said the weather agency.

The first half of October saw "low level winds" and rainy conditions in the second week of the month.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In contrast, the second half of the month will see "localised short-duration thundery showers", especially in the late mornings and afternoons, on five to seven days.

"On one or two days, widespread thundery showers accompanied with gusty winds can be expected over Singapore between predawn hours and early morning," added the Met Service.



"Overall, the rainfall for October 2018 is expected to be above normal over most parts of Singapore."



The daily temperatures on most days in the last two weeks of October are forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. It may reach a high of 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon on a few days when there is little or no rainfall.

