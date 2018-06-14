Wetter weather, warm nights expected in late June

SINGAPORE: Keep that brolly handy - wetter weather is expected in the second half of June compared to the past two weeks, the Meteorological Service said on Thursday (Jun 14).

Short, thundery showers are predicted on five to seven days, mostly in the late morning and afternoon.

Advertisement

On two or three days, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds can be expected early in the morning.

The overall rainfall for June is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore, the Met Service said.

However, there will be no respite from the heat as the daily maximum temperature on some days could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The nights can be relatively warm, in particular on non-rain days. The warm days and nights typically occur when the southeast winds are light and bring warm, humid air from the sea towards the land," said the Met Service.

Maximum daily temperatures of above 34 degrees Celsius were recorded on several days in the first week of June.

At the Changi climate station, the night time temperatures on most days ranged between 26 and 28.3 degrees Celsius in the last fortnight.

This was "well above the long-term climatological June mean minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius", said the Met Service.

The mean temperature recorded at the Changi climate station in the first half of June 2018 was 29.3 degrees Celsius, 1 degree warmer than the long-term mean temperature for June.

The Met Service added that the Southwest monsoon has set in over Singapore and the surrounding region, and is expected to last till September.

