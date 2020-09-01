Thundery showers, humid days to continue in first half of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Thundery showers and humid weather are expected to continue in the first half of September, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Tuesday (Sep 1).

During the next two weeks, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, with daily highs of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Warm and humid nights are expected towards the second week of the month, with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.

"This occurs when the prevailing southeast winds strengthen and blow warm, humid air from the sea over the land," said the Met Service.

In the next fortnight, most parts of the island are forecast to experience above-average total rainfall as "the monsoon rain band is expected to lie close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region", it added.

On most days, moderate to heavy thundery showers of a short duration are expected across most parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon.

"In addition, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls are expected on one or two mornings."

AUGUST HAD MORE RAIN IN SECOND HALF

Singapore experienced more rain in the second half of August than in the first two weeks of the month, said the Met Service.

"Moderate to heavy thundery showers due to strong solar heating of land areas fell over the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days and extended into the evening on a few days," said the Met Service.

"There were a few mornings where the passage of Sumatra squalls brought widespread thundery showers with gusty winds to Singapore."

The last fortnight also had relatively cooler weather compared with the first two weeks of August. Nine of these days had daily maximum temperature lower than 33 degrees Celsius.

In August, Singapore also saw several dry and warm days with daily highs of more than 34 degrees Celsius, mostly in the first half of the month.

It was also warm on several nights, particularly over the southern, eastern and western coastal areas of the island, with temperatures rising above 28 degrees Celsius

During the month, Bedok South had the highest daily total rainfall of 115.6mm.

Overall, about one-third of the island recorded above-normal rainfall in August, with Jurong experiencing 54 per cent above-average rainfall.

The rainfall at Admiralty, on the other hand, came in 42 per cent below average.