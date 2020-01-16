More rain expected in last two weeks of January

SINGAPORE: Singapore will continue to experience rainy weather for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Thursday (Jan 16).

The Met Service said in its weather outlook that the second half of the month will see more showers compared to the first half.

“During this period, the convergence of winds coupled with strong daytime heating of land areas is expected to bring thundery showers mostly in the afternoon on eight to 10 days," it said.

Despite this, overall rainfall in January is forecast to be below normal over most parts of the island.

The first two weeks of January saw windy conditions, with short thundery showers in the afternoon on some days.

Daily temperatures are expected to fall between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days, the Met service said.

However, the temperature may rise to 34 degrees Celsius on some days and fall to 23 degrees Celsius on a few nights.



Earlier on Thursday, the Met Service said that 2019 tied with 2016 as Singapore’s warmest year on record, with an annual mean temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius.



Most places around the island also saw lower than average rainfall, making last year the third-driest year on record since rainfall records began in 1869.