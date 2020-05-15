Warm, humid weather expected to continue for rest of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm and humid weather is expected to continue in the second half of May, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (May 15).



"The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius, and reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days," said the Met Service in a media release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Towards the end of the month, the nights can be warm and humid as well, said the service. This is caused when "prevailing winds blow from the southeast, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land", it added.

On some nights, temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius can be expected as well.

"With the presence of the monsoon rain band over the equatorial Southeast Asia region, the coming fortnight is expected to be as wet as the first half of this month," said the Met Service.

For the rest of May, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon. Rain could also extend to the evening on a few days, said the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On two or three days, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls are expected between the predawn hours and morning.

"Overall, the rainfall for May 2020 is forecast to be above-average for most parts of Singapore," said the service.