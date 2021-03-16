More thundery showers expected in second half of March

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected in the second half of March, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 16), adding that cooler weather is likely compared to the first fortnight of the month.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, particularly in the second half of the fortnight, said the Met Service.



The rain could extend into the evening on a few days.

The expected weather conditions are due to the wet phase of a phenomenon known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, said the Met Service.

It is characterised as an eastward propagation of clouds and rainfall over the tropical regions from the Indian Ocean to the western Pacific Ocean, with a period of between 30 and 60 days on average.



"The monsoon rain band is expected to lie close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation is forecast to be in its wet phase over Singapore in the latter half of the fortnight," the Met Service said.

"Compared to the first fortnight of March 2021, more thundery showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity in the second fortnight of the month."



Overall, the rainfall for the second half of March is forecast to be "near normal" over most parts of Singapore, said the Met Service.

Over the next two weeks, daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

"There could be a few warm days where the maximum temperature could lie within the 34 degrees Celsius range, particularly when there are few clouds in the sky," said the Met Service.

"Overall, the second fortnight of March 2021 is not expected to be as warm as the first half of the month."



WARM, THEN WET IN MARCH

In its review of the past two weeks, the Met Service said Singapore experienced the dry phase of the northeast monsoon season in the first half of March, with prevailing low-level winds blowing generally from the north or northeast.

The weather was generally fair and warm, particularly in the first week of the month.



The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tengah on Mar 2, while the lowest daily minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sembawang in the early hours of Mar 8.



The highest daily rainfall for the first fortnight of March was 98.3mm, recorded at Sengkang on Mar 13.



"Many parts of Singapore recorded below normal rainfall in the first fortnight of March 2021. The anomaly was lowest at Ang Mo Kio at 72 per cent below average," the Met Service said.

