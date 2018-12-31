Warm, windy start to January 2019

SINGAPORE: The first week of the new year is expected to be warm and windy with passing showers on three to four days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Monday (Dec 31).

More showers are expected towards the end of the first week of January 2019, it added.



For the first two weeks of the month, MSS forecasts six to eight days of short, thundery showers, mostly in the afternoon.



"Rainfall for the first fortnight of January 2019 is forecast to be near-normal," the service said.



The daily temperature can go up to 34 degrees Celsius on days with little rainfall. It is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

In December, the highest daily total rainfall of 97.3mm was recorded at Yio Chu Kang on Dec 20.



The intense thunderstorms brought gusty winds that felled some trees at Sembawang Park.



On that day, a waterspout - developed from intense thunderstorms over the seas southeast of East Coast Park - was also sighted from various locations in Singapore, said MSS.