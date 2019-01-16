Windy days expected for the second half of January

SINGAPORE: Windy conditions are forecast for the second fortnight of January, with some warm days expected, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 16).

On four to six days, short, thundery showers are expected, mostly in the afternoon.



“Overall, the rainfall for January 2019 is likely to be well below normal,” said the Met Service in its fortnightly weather outlook.

It added that daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days, although this could rise to around 34 degrees Celsius on days when there is little or no rainfall.