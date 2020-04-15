More thundery showers expected in second half of April: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More thundery showers are expected over Singapore in the second half of April, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 15).



Singapore is also expected to experience warm weather for the rest of April, with daily temperatures hitting a high of 35 degrees on some days.



"A brief intrusion of a dry air mass extending from the South China Sea to the equatorial Southeast Asia region is expected to bring dry and warm weather to Singapore," the Met Service added in its fortnightly outlook.



Rain will come in the form of short thundery showers with frequent lightning. The showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon on most days, with wet weather extending into the evening on one or two of these days.



Overall, the rainfall for April is expected to be above-normal over most parts of the island.



The last two weeks of March were drier than the first fortnight of April. But it continued to stay warm in April, with the daily maximum temperature exceeding 34 degrees Celsius on most days.



On six of those days, the temperature went past 35 degrees Celsius, hitting a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius at Clementi on Apr 10.

