Expect warm and dry weather, hazy conditions for rest of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The last two weeks of September are expected to remain dry and warm, the Singapore Meteorological Service said in its latest weather forecast on Monday (Sep 16).

Short showers can be expected on some afternoons but rainfall in September is likely to be "significantly below" the norm, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

September could also be the third consecutive month with below-normal rainfall.

July’s rainfall was 51 per cent below the normal monthly rainfall, while August’s was lower by 82 per cent.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius, though some days may reach 35 degrees Celsius. Nights are also forecast to be warm, with daily minimum temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius.

Nights could be even warmer at the south and east coasts, at around 28 degrees Celsius, due to warm and humid winds from the southeast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HAZY CONDITIONS TO PERSIST

Hazy conditions may still affect Singapore in next two weeks, the Met Service said. This will depend on the wind conditions and the proximity and extent of the fires in Indonesia.

“The prevailing dry weather over southern Southeast Asia is expected to persist in the coming fortnight,” it added. “Hotspots with smoke plumes continue to be observed over parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.”



The prevailing winds are forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or south.



On Monday, NEA said there were a total of 233 hotspots detected, mostly in Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra and Lampung. This is fewer than the 439 hotspots detected on Sunday.



Singapore's 24-Hour PSI exceeded 100 on Saturday afternoon, crossing the Unhealthy range for the first time in three years.

