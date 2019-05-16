Warm, humid weather to continue for rest of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm and humid weather is expected to continue in the second half of May, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday (May 16).

Thundery showers are also expected between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days, it added.

Advertisement

"The daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius," said the Met Service in the media advisory.

On days with little or no rainfall, the daily maximum temperature could reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On two to three days in the first week, Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the predawn and morning, said the Met Service.

Overall, rainfall for the month of May is likely to be above-normal for many parts of Singapore.

SUMATRA SQUALLS CAUSED STORMY, WET WEATHER

In its review of weather conditions for the first half of May, the Met Service said that a monsoon rain band near the equatorial region brought short thundery showers over Singapore.

On May 8, two consecutive Sumatra squalls moved across Singapore as a result of strong convergence of air streams in the region.

Several trees were uprooted amid the strong winds and heavy showers across the island on that day, which recorded the highest daily total rainfall of 109.8mm at Jurong West.

On May 10 and 11, Sumatra squalls moved across Singapore again, said the service. Strong winds with speeds up to 90kmh were recorded at Pasir Panjang on May 10 while a large waterspout was sighted over the sea south of Tanjong Pagar the next day.

A waterspout was spotted in central Singapore on May 11, 2019.

Despite the stormy and wet weather in the first half of May, most days recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, said the service.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 6 and 7 at Paya Lebar and Clementi.

Meanwhile the lowest daily temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius at East Coast Park on May 8, around predawn when the squall moved over Singapore.