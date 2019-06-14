Expect more warm, humid nights in last 2 weeks of June: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore can expect warm and humid nights in the last two weeks of June, the Singapore Meteorological Service said on Friday (Jun 14).

Night-time temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on some days, in particular when southeastern winds bring warm and humid air from the sea, the Met Service said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the southwest monsoon, the wet and humid conditions experienced in the first fortnight of June are expected to persist in the early part of the next two weeks before it gets warmer and drier at the end of the month.

Daily temperatures on most days are forecast to range between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, with temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius in the last week of June.

Meanwhile, thundery showers are expected in the coming fortnight, mostly in the late morning and early afternoon on the four to six days with showers extending till late afternoon and evening on some days.

Squalls from Sumatra could also bring thundery showers with gusty winds between predawn and morning on two to three days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overall, the rainfall for June 2019 is likely to be slightly above-normal for most parts of Singapore,” the Met Service said.

